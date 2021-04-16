Armenia PM sending High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs to Russia on business trip

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has signed a decision on sending High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan and Head of the Strategies Development Division of the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Hovhannes Aleksanyan to the Russian Federation on a business trip.
Based on the decision, from April 19 to 23, Sinanyan and Aleksanyan will attend the exhibition dedicated to the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and organized by the Armenian Youth Union of Rostov, the conference of the Armenian Lawyers Association of Russia and will meet with representatives of various circles, as well as youth groups and individuals of the Russian-Armenian community.