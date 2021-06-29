EBRD forecasts 4% growth in Armenian economy for 2021

The Armenian economy has embarked on a broad-based recovery, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) noted in its Regional Economic Prospects 'Recovery Gathering Pace' report.

According to the experts, the economy contracted by 7.4 per cent in 2020 as household consumption, investments and exports plummeted.

"A strong import contraction outweighed the steep decline in export revenues, while macroeconomic stability was supported by maintained access to external financing, including under the augmented IMF programme. A ten-year Eurobond in the amount of

US$ 750 million, issued in January 2021, helped to refinance the existing Eurobond and boosted international reserves to an all-time high of US$ 3.2 billion in February. Inflation picked up to 5.9 per cent year-on-year in May 2021 on the back of higher international food prices and dram depreciation, following seven years of below-target inflation. This

prompted the central bank to increase the refinancing rate three consecutive times from 4.25per cent in September 2020 to 6 per cent in May 2021, the first rate rises since early 2015."

"High frequency indicators of economic activity point to strong growth in April 2021, offsetting negative or slow growth in the first three months of the year and reaching 2.6 per cent year-on-year growth overall for the period January to April. Growth is broad-based as almost all sectors posted positive developments, in particular the construction sector. The Armenian economy is projected to grow by 4.0 per cent in 2021 and by 5.0 per cent in 2022. Economic recovery depends on the speed of vaccinations, political stability and prompt continuation of structural reforms after the elections."