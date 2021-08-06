Turkish companies build new road to bypass Lachin

A new alternative road is being built in the Lachin region without entering the city, Idayat Rustamov, deputy head of the main department for operation and repair of roads of the State Agency for Highways of Azerbaijan, told reporters at a briefing.
He recalled that the road to Lachin is under the control of Russian peacekeepers and "for this reason and to ensure convenient movement, we have begun construction of a road to bypass the city."
"Its length will be about 80 kilometers. In addition to local companies, Turkish firms are also involved in the work," he noted.
The road through Lachin provides a connection between Armenia and Artsakh.