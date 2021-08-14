News
More than 400 apartments to be built in Artsakh’s Ivanyan village
More than 400 apartments to be built in Artsakh’s Ivanyan village
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Saturday visited Ivanyan village of the Askeran region and got acquainted with the large-scale housing works being carried out in two districts, the presidential staff informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In the first of these residential districts being built with the help of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, construction works are underway on 15 residential buildings with 180 apartments. The district is planned to be put into operation at the end of 2022, and it will be provided to the displaced families from Mets Tagher village of the Hadrut region.

Assessing the work being done as satisfactory, the President instructed to start in the neighboring plain the construction of ten more similar buildings with 120 apartments, which will be given to the residents of other communities of Hadrut region.

The next district which Harutyunyan visited is being built again mainly with the help of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund. It is intended for 102 families and will consist entirely of houses. It is also planned to be put into operation by the end of 2022. Residents displaced mainly from Ughtasar village of the Askeran region will live here.

According to the project, both districts will have all the infrastructure for living—and with all the amenities.

President Harutyunyan once again stressed the importance of housing projects being implemented in Artsakh, noting that the 402 apartments being built in these districts will greatly help alleviate the situation on the ground.
This text available in   Հայերեն
