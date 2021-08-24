News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 24
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
490.98
EUR
575.97
RUB
6.64
Show news feed
Unknown people hijack Ukrainian plane in Afghanistan
Unknown people hijack Ukrainian plane in Afghanistan
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin said that last week a Ukrainian plane, which was supposed to evacuate Ukrainians from Afghanistan, was seized by unknown persons and taken out on it other passengers to Iran.

On Monday evening, the third plane with citizens evacuated from Afghanistan arrived in Ukraine, there were 98 passengers on board, including 41 citizens of Ukraine.

“Our plane was hijacked by other people. Last Tuesday, a plane was actually stolen from us - it flew to Iran with an unknown group of passengers on board instead of taking out the Ukrainians,” Yenin told Hromadske Radio. “Our next three attempts to evacuate citizens were also not successful, since our passengers could not get to the airport.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
American woman who killed her mother in Bali to be released early due to good behavior
In 2015, then teenager Heather Mack was handed a 10-year jail term…
 5 people injured in fire on oil platform off Mexico coast
Photos posted on social media, presumably from the scene…
 Man with hand grenades enters Yerevan bookmaker's office
The police have released the footage…
 Mother-to-be, 31, dies at Armenia hospital
At the Talin town medical center...
 Armenia appellate court rules that opposition MP be re-arrested
It ruled in favor of the appeal by the Prosecutor's Office…
 Man, 81, dies in hospital after being hit by car on August 3 in Yerevan
An investigation is underway…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos