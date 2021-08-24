Unknown people hijack Ukrainian plane in Afghanistan

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevgeniy Yenin said that last week a Ukrainian plane, which was supposed to evacuate Ukrainians from Afghanistan, was seized by unknown persons and taken out on it other passengers to Iran.
On Monday evening, the third plane with citizens evacuated from Afghanistan arrived in Ukraine, there were 98 passengers on board, including 41 citizens of Ukraine.
“Our plane was hijacked by other people. Last Tuesday, a plane was actually stolen from us - it flew to Iran with an unknown group of passengers on board instead of taking out the Ukrainians,” Yenin told Hromadske Radio. “Our next three attempts to evacuate citizens were also not successful, since our passengers could not get to the airport.”