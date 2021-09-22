News
Armenia Central Bank chief, Eurasian Economic Commission board member discuss Eurasian integration
Armenia Central Bank chief, Eurasian Economic Commission board member discuss Eurasian integration
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Martin Galstyan, on Wednesday met with

Ruslan Beketaev, Member of the Board (Minister in Charge) of Economy and Financial Policy of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the CBA official website.

Galstyan and Beketaev discussed Eurasian integration, and highlighted the steps being taken to deepen further cooperation.

The CBA governor presented the general macroeconomic climate in Armenia, and the trends for the development of the financial market.

The interlocutors conferred on various matters of mutual interest, too.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
