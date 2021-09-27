US State Department: We urge Turkey not to retain the S-400 system

The US State Department responded to an interview with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for CBS, in which he said that Ankara is going to buy a second batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems from Russia.
“We urge Turkey at every level and opportunity not to retain the S-400 system and to refrain from purchasing any additional Russian military equipment,” said a State Department spokesperson when asked about Erdogan’s comments.
“We continue to make clear to Turkey that any significant new Russian arms purchases would risk triggering CAATSA 231 sanctions separate from and in addition to those imposed in December 2020,” the spokesperson added, referring to the 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, Reuters reported.
The spokesperson also said the US regards Turkey as an ally and friend and seeks ways to strengthen their partnership “even when we disagree.”