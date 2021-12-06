News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 06
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
December 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
489.99
EUR
553.44
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Russia official: 1988 Armenia earthquake’s tragic experience gave impetus to creation of effective warning system
Russia official: 1988 Armenia earthquake’s tragic experience gave impetus to creation of effective warning system
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society, Incidents

The tragic experience of the Spitak earthquake in Armenia in 1988 gave impetus to the creation of an effective system for the prevention and elimination of the consequences of natural disasters. Russian Deputy Minister of Civil Defence, Emergencies and Disaster Relief  Nikolay Grechushkin said this during Monday’s scientific-practical conference, entitled "Historical experience of Spitak earthquake, modern technologies of seismic protection," in Yerevan.

He, in particular, recalled that the abovementioned natural disaster that took place 33 years ago on December 7 had covered an area with a population of more than one million.

"More than 40% of the [Armenian] republic's industrial potential was destroyed overnight. Earthquake remains one of the most devastating natural disasters [in history]. At the same time, this is the most difficult phenomenon in terms of predicting. But today we have accumulated considerable experience in the field of seismic safety monitoring," said the Russian deputy minister of emergencies.

Grechushkin added that he considers the aforementioned conference in Yerevan an important event, especially in terms of dialogue with the professional community as well as regarding the methodology of exchanging and evaluating respective experience.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Quake hits Armenia-Georgia border zone
It measured magnitude 3 to 4 at the epicenter…
Quake shakes coast of Vanuatu
The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported it at magnitude 5.4…
Earthquake hits Turkey
Turkish Minister of Internal Affairs Suleyman Soylu...
 Earthquake hits 10 km northeast from Armenia's Tashir, felt in Lori and Tavush Provinces with 3-point magnitude
The force of the underground shock in...
 About 100 people injured in 2 earthquakes in southern Iran
"At the moment, 10 of the 99 injured have been hospitalized," said a representative of the Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences…
 At least one person killed after 2 strong quakes strike southern Iran
They were also felt across the gulf in Dubai…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos