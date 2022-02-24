News
Kremlin names condition for talks between Putin and Zelenskyy
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin sees no obstacles to the organization of talks between Russian and Ukrainian presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy only if Ukraine is ready to talk about Moscow's security concerns, the press secretary of the Russian leader, Dmitriy Peskov said, RIA Novosti reported.

"If Ukraine's leadership is ready to talk about it," Peskov told reporters in response to a question whether Russia was ready for contacts.

He said that Putin had already formed his vision of what Russia would expect from Ukraine so that "conceptual red-line problems would be solved."

"We have formulated it quite clearly: it is neutral status, it is rejection of weapons systems... The question here is whether the Ukrainian leadership is ready for this," Peskov added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
