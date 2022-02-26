Putin and Pashinyan hold phone talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed on Saturday during a telephone conversation the issues of ensuring stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Kremlin press service reported.
“The exchange of views continued on the practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements enshrined in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including issues of ensuring stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” - the message says.
Some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were also touched upon.