News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
February 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.12
EUR
539.06
RUB
5.78
Show news feed
Putin and Pashinyan hold phone talks
Putin and Pashinyan hold phone talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed on Saturday during a telephone conversation the issues of ensuring stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Kremlin press service reported.

“The exchange of views continued on the practical aspects of the implementation of the agreements enshrined in the tripartite statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh dated November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, including issues of ensuring stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border,” - the message says.

Some topical issues on the bilateral agenda were also touched upon.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russian and Azerbaijani Presidents discuss settlement of Nagorno Karabakh situation
Special attention was paid to the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia...
Armenia Security Council: Clause on holding Karabakh status referendum in 1988 ratio disappeared from 2016 documents
As per Armen Grigoryan, third President Serzh Sargsyan is trying to manipulate…
 Blinken and Le Drian discuss Karabakh conflict
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have discussed...
 Germany supports settlement of Karabakh conflict within OSCE Minsk Group framework
Victor Richter reminded that Germany is a member of the OSCE Minsk Group...
 Azerbaijan ambassador to Russia hastens to ‘sweeten’ the sediment’ of statement by US embassy in Baku
During an event dedicated to the 32nd anniversary of the so-called "January 20 events" in the Azerbaijani capital…
 Karabakh ombudsman’s office: Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian, genocidal policy has clear chronology
32 years ago, on January 13-19, 1990 a systematic and mass massacre of the Armenian population was carried out in Baku with apparent permission and support of the Azerbaijani authorities…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos