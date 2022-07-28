Turkey FM announces Erdogan's visit to Tbilisi

Against the background of the war in Ukraine, the importance of the Middle Transport Corridor has also increased. This was stated by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili in Istanbul, Anadolu reports.

"Turkey stands for the active use of the corridor, an important link of which is Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. It is important not only for the regional countries, but also for the international trade and logistics", underlined the Turkish minister.

According to him, together with Georgia and Azerbaijan, "we implemented important projects that changed the face of our region. The corridor was implemented with this understanding." Cavusoglu talked about his intentions to hold a trilateral meeting between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia on the issue. He recalled that Turkey-Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan foreign and transport ministers recently met in Baku. "This week, we will hold a meeting of foreign, transport and energy ministers of Turkey-Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan. We would like to include Georgia in such meetings in the near future, so we need to work together on energy security and logistics. This is important in terms of economic development of our region, as well as in terms of international markets," Cavusoglu said, adding that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also planning to visit Georgia in the near future.

He also said Turkey is among the countries that strongly support Georgia's "sovereignty and territorial integrity." "The conflicts in Abasia and South Ossetia must be resolved peacefully, and we also support Georgia's Euro-Atlantic integration. At our meeting, we discussed regional issues, including Ukraine and Karabakh."

Cavusoglu welcomed the recent meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers in Tbilisi. "Our goal is to establish lasting peace and stability in the South Caucasus," he said.