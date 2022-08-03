News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
Artsakh Health Minister: Number of injured has reached 19, some of them moved to Yerevan
Artsakh Health Minister: Number of injured has reached 19, some of them moved to Yerevan
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The number of soldiers wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shelling in Artsakh is 19 people, Artsakh Health Minister Mikayel Hayriyan told Azatutyun.

"Four injured are in a serious condition, one of them is in an extremely serious condition. The condition of the others is assessed as moderate to light," Mikael Hayriyan said.

The minister answered the question, "Is there a need to move to Yerevan?" "There is a need, we have already moved some of the wounded, they are on their way now."

He noted that the soldiers who received medium and light wounds have been transferred to Yerevan, while the soldier who is in an extremely serious condition continues to stay in the Republican Hospital.

The minister said the servicemen suffered shrapnel wounds. "In other words, this is a consequence of the UAV."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos