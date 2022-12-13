News
Alabama bans officials from using TikTok because of threat from China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Innovations

The governor of the U.S. state of Alabama, Kay Ivey, has banned officials from using the social networking site TikTok allegedly because of a security threat from China.

The Alabama governor attached to the social media post a photo of a memorandum she signed specifying that TikTok is owned by a Chinese company, so it falls under Chinese law and its data could be shared with the Chinese Communist Party.

In late November, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem also signed an executive order banning government employees from using the TikTok app because of national security concerns. Later, the governor of the U.S. state of Texas banned officials from using the social network TikTok, explaining it as a growing threat from the Communist Party of China.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
