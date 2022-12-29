News
Azerbaijani Deputy FM holds talks in Israel
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev has arrived in Israel on an official visit. The high-ranking diplomat will focus on practical preparations for the opening of the Azerbaijani embassy.

The decision to open an embassy in Israel was adopted in November 2022 by the Azerbaijani Parliament, and then the corresponding decree was signed by President Ilham Aliyev. The visit of Azerbaijani Deputy FM to Israel includes examination of possible sites for the embassy and meeting with former head of Mossad Tamir Pardo. In addition, Fariz Rzayev will hold meetings with representatives of the Israeli Foreign Ministry.
