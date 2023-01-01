Erdogan speaks about results of grain corridor

More than 16 million tons of agricultural products have left Ukraine as part of a food deal, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.
"Thanks to the corridor we opened, more than 16 million tons of grain and grain products left Ukrainian ports and reached the whole world," Erdogan wrote on Twitter.
The grain deal, which was signed July 22 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers via the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa. The contract expired on November 18, but implied an automatic extension for 120 days if there were no objections from the parties. The deal itself was part of a package deal that included unblocking Russian exports of food and fertilizers, which Moscow said had not been fulfilled. At the same time, there were assurances from the UN that the restrictions would be lifted.