Mexico arrests drug lord El Chapo's son ahead of Biden's visit

Security forces in Mexico arrested Ovidio Guzmán, a drug trafficker wanted by the United States and one of the sons of former Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, in a predawn operation Thursday that led to shootings across the western state, AP reported.

Defense Secretary Luis Crescencio Sandoval said members of the Army and National Guard captured "El Chapo's" son.

Ovidio Guzmán was not one of El Chapo's most notorious sons until an operation to capture him was initiated three years ago. That attempt also sparked violence in Culiacán, which eventually led to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ordering the military to release him.

Thursday's high-profile arrest came just days before Lopez Obrador will host U.S. President Joe Biden for bilateral talks followed by a summit of North American leaders with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Drug trafficking, along with immigration, is expected to be a major topic of discussion.

This is a major blow to the Sinaloa cartel and a major victory for the rule of law. However, it will not stop the flow of drugs into the United States. Let's hope Mexico extradites him to the United States, said former Drug Enforcement Administration head Mike Vigil.

He noted that Ovidio Guzmán was involved in all the activities of the cartel, especially in the production of fentanyl. In the United States, Guzmán Jr. is accused of conspiring to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in the United States.

The arrest was the result of six months of reconnaissance and surveillance on cartel territory and then swift action Thursday, Sandoval said. National Guard troops spotted the SUVs and immediately coordinated with the Army, setting up a perimeter around the suspicious vehicles. Security forces then came under fire, but were able to bring the situation under control and identify Guzmán among those present.

Cartel members set up 19 roadblocks, including at the Culiacán airport and outside the local military base, as well as at all access points to the city of Culiacán, Sandoval said, but the Air Force was able to get Guzmán to Mexico City despite their efforts.

Sandoval said Guzmán was the leader of the Sinaloa faction, which he called "los menores" or "the younger ones," who are also known as "los Chapitos" after El Chapo's sons.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed that in 2019 Mexico received a request from the United States to arrest Guzmán for extradition. He said this request would need to be updated and processed, but added that Guzmán must first face an open case in Mexico.

The U.S. Homeland Security Investigative Service announced a $5 million reward for information that led to Guzmán's arrest and/or conviction early last year.

Alleged cartel members responded to the operation Thursday by stealing cars of Culiacan residents and setting cars on fire in the cartel stronghold.



Intermittent gunfire continued until noon Thursday in Culiacán as Mexican security forces continued to clash with the cartel bandits.

Aeromexico said in a statement that one of its planes was struck by a bullet Thursday morning as it prepared for takeoff. A video posted online of passengers shows people lying on the floor of the plane. The company said the passengers and crew were safe.

Later, the Mexican Civil Aviation Agency said in a statement that an Air Force plane in Culiacán had also been fired upon. In addition, airports in Los Mochis and Mazatlán were also closed and all flights were cancelled for security reasons.