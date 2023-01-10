PM: Armenia conducts census of Armenians forcibly deported from Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan claims to be conducting a census of the population living in Armenia. This is how we also conduct a census of Armenians forcibly deported from Baku, Sumgayit, Getashen, Shahumyan region and other places, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on Tuesday.
He said that material damage as a result of this is also being calculated. “You need to understand that there is a chain operating here. The feeling of enmity should be managed or not? We think that it should be managed,” Pashinyan said.
According to him, the peace agenda cannot be false, because no one can deny the need for a peace agenda for Armenia and in general.
He added that military exercises and military provocations could be aimed at declaring the peace agenda false and withdrawing it. “Not a single event should distract us from this need and concept, we will continue to follow this path,” Nikol Pashinyan assured.