Finland proves that nature's influence reduces drug use
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Finnish scientists have found that frequent visits to urban green parks and gardens are associated with lower use of certain prescription drugs. This is according to the results of a study published in the scientific journal Occupational & Environmental Medicine.

The scientists drew on responses from 16,000 randomly selected residents of Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa in an environmental survey and found that there was a correlation between frequent visits to green areas and lower medication use for depression, anxiety, insomnia, high blood pressure and asthma. The correlation was independent of patients' socioeconomic status.

Green areas were defined as forests, gardens, parks, cemeteries, zoos, herbaceous vegetation associations such as natural pastures and wetlands.

The authors of the scientific paper note that the accumulation of scientific evidence of health benefits from exposure to nature is likely to increase the number of quality green spaces in urban environments and encourage their active use. This may be one way to improve the health of urban dwellers.
