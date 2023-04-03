News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
April 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.48
EUR
422.32
RUB
4.97
Show news feed
Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting
Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

After the meeting between the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, a considerably better situation has been created in terms of position. Ruben Rubinyan, vice-speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenian, said this in an interview with RFE/RL Armenian Service, referring to the events that took place at the Tegh-Kornidzor section last weekend.

Rubinyan recalled that the alternative road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia was in operation until the new road passing near Kornidzor village of Armenia’s Syunik Province was ready. From April 1, the alternative road stopped working and the new road was put into operation, and since, as the NA vice-chairman said, the alternative road was under the control of Russian peacekeepers until now, there were no positions at the Tegh-Kornidzor section of the border, neither by Armenia, nor by Azerbaijan, and, naturally, there was a need for positions.

The Rubinyan went on to say that there was an agreement that there shall be border guards from both sides in one part of it, but there were misunderstandings, as a result of which the Azerbaijani army units were deployed 300 to 500 meters further at five points.

Reflecting on the statement of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, Rubinyan noted that the representatives of the NSS and the relevant structure of Azerbaijan met in that sector, and as a result, the situation improved considerably in terms of position or deployment.

According to him, the respective work will continue.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Mirzoyan: Despite all difficulties we continue talks with Azerbaijan in good faith
The sending of EU monitors to the Armenian side of the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and later the deployment of the longer-term EU civilian monitoring mission is an EU important engagement in our region, the Armenian FM said at Monday’s joint press conference with his Romanian colleague, in Bucharest…
 Mehdi Khorsand: Iran will not be silent if Azerbaijan takes any step in Armenia’s Syunik Province
“The developments of the South Caucasus should be discussed in a broader format than Armenia and Azerbaijan only,” according to the expert on international affairs…
 Armenia FM: We view EU mission deployment as valuable instrument to promote peace in region
Ararat Mirzoyan held a joint news conference with his Romanian counterpart, in Bucharest…
 Armenia ambassador-at-large visits UK MFA and parliament, briefs on peace treaty negotiation process (PHOTOS)
At the invitation of the British John Smith trust and the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building, Edmon Marukyan participated in the discussions in Oxford and London devoted to the challenges of Armenia’s region…
 France official to Armenia PM: We understand very well how important Syunik is for Armenia territory integrity
“It was very important for us to go to Syunik Province itself and be the first French local authorities to establish collaboration with the province,” said Laurent Wauquiez, President of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
 Pashinyan to Wauquiez: We should not deviate from Armenia development agenda for single moment
The Armenian PM received the president of the Regional Council of the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of France…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos