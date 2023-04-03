Rubinyan: Considerably better situation created after Armenia, Azerbaijan representatives’ meeting

After the meeting between the representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, a considerably better situation has been created in terms of position. Ruben Rubinyan, vice-speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenian, said this in an interview with RFE/RL Armenian Service, referring to the events that took place at the Tegh-Kornidzor section last weekend.

Rubinyan recalled that the alternative road connecting Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia was in operation until the new road passing near Kornidzor village of Armenia’s Syunik Province was ready. From April 1, the alternative road stopped working and the new road was put into operation, and since, as the NA vice-chairman said, the alternative road was under the control of Russian peacekeepers until now, there were no positions at the Tegh-Kornidzor section of the border, neither by Armenia, nor by Azerbaijan, and, naturally, there was a need for positions.

The Rubinyan went on to say that there was an agreement that there shall be border guards from both sides in one part of it, but there were misunderstandings, as a result of which the Azerbaijani army units were deployed 300 to 500 meters further at five points.

Reflecting on the statement of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, Rubinyan noted that the representatives of the NSS and the relevant structure of Azerbaijan met in that sector, and as a result, the situation improved considerably in terms of position or deployment.

According to him, the respective work will continue.