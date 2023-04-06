Azerbaijan holds military exercises in Nakhichevan

Azerbaijan has conducted military exercises in Nakhichevan.
Army formations, divisions, and military units have been moved to areas of combat importance, actions have been developed to bring them to different levels of combat readiness, Haqqin.az reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.
"The staffs assessed the operational conditions, the tasks of formations, divisions and military units were clarified. In the areas of combat importance, the main attention was paid to the tasks of concealment and protection of the formations, divisions and military units in the area, and of combating the adversary's unmanned aerial vehicles," the aforesaid media added.