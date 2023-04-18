Stabbing at American University of Armenia courtyard, doctors fighting for lives of 2 wounded

Stabbings took place Tuesday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.

Around 1:30pm, the Yerevan police received a call from a medical center that a person with cut and puncture wounds was brought to them.

While the doctors were fighting for the life of this wounded man, the police found out that he is Yerevan resident Arsen M., 27.

Subsequently, the Yerevan police received a call from another hospital that a person with a cut, puncture, and bleeding wound was brought to them.

The police found out that this injured person is Yerevan resident Karen K., 43.

It was found that around 12:50pm, Arsen M., Yerevan resident Tigran K., 32, and another person whose identity is being ascertained had gone to the American University of Armenia in the car driven by Arsen M., where Yerevan resident Ruben G., 29, Karen K., and two other persons whose identities have not yet been determined had came to the same place in two other cars.

During an argument over a domestic issue at the courtyard of the aforesaid university, an unidentified person had stabbed Karen K. And Ruben G., one of the participants in the fight, had stabbed Arsen M., and then everyone fled from the scene.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched criminal proceedings into this incident.

The police and the investigation department are taking actions to find out the circumstances behind this incident, the identities of the other participants in the fight, and to find them and the tools of this crime.