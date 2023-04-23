US 'deeply concerned' by Azerbaijan's checkpoint in Lachin corridor

The US Department of State said that Azerbaijan's installation of a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor undermines efforts towards building confidence in the peace process.
"The United States is deeply concerned that Azerbaijan’s establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process," the Department stated on Sunday.
The State Department reiterated “that there should be free and open movement of people and commerce on the Lachin corridor” and urged the parties "to resume peace talks and refrain from provocations and hostile actions along the border."