Foreign Minister of Artsakh Meets with Head of the Republicans Group of the French Senate
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

On 24 April, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan met in Yerevan with a delegation led by Bruno Retailleau, leader of the majority Republicans Group of the French Senate and Chairman of the Senate Group on Raising International Awareness of Nagorno-Karabakh. Press service of the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports. 

The sides discussed the humanitarian situation created as a result of the 134-day blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan. The interlocutors touched upon the gross violations of the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, in particular, the establishment of an illegal checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin Corridor on April 23 and the need for an urgent response by the international community.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
