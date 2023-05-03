News
Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight cancelled due to Turkey ban
Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight cancelled due to Turkey ban
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

FlyOne Armenia canceled its Yerevan-Paris-Yerevan flight Tuesday because Turkey has closed its airspace for this Armenian airline. Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FlyOne Armenia, told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am on Wednesday.

"Eighty passengers from Yerevan could not fly to Paris. We are carrying out work to compensate them for their losses. We will provide information a little later about the [FlyOne Armenia] flights planned for today," added Ananyan.

As reported earlier, on April 29, the Turkish aviation authorities canceled, without prior notice, the permission previously granted to FlyOne Armenia airline to operate flights to Europe through Turkish airspace. As a result, the Paris-Yerevan flight on that day had to land in Chisinau, the capital of Moldova.

Turkey has banned FlyOne Armenia from using Turkish airspace when flying to other countries only. This Armenian airline’s direct flights to Turkey have not been prohibited.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
