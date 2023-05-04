News
Petr Fiala: Together with Armenia PM we compiled list of products that may be interesting for export to Czech Republic
Petr Fiala: Together with Armenia PM we compiled list of products that may be interesting for export to Czech Republic
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

We spoke with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic regarding the intensification of exports from Armenia to the Czech market. I thank Prime Minister Fiala for his willingness to provide support in this matter. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan stated this during Thursday’s joint press conference in Prague with Czech premier Petr Fiala

"We in Armenia are also discussing these matters related to entering the EU market, or both economic and political issues. But sending this message mainly to our economy, I believe it is important that we work toward continuously raising the quality standards of our production. Even today, there are [Armenian] products that can be competitive in the Czech market by their standards," said Pashinyan.

In turn, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic said: "We are happy that the amount of trade between the two countries is increasing. It increased by 107 percent in 2022; it is a sharp increase in foreign trade. We talked about what [Armenian] products might be interesting to export to the Czech market. We have compiled a respective list of these products."
