State Dept. official: US is considering possibility of building small modular nuclear reactors in Armenia
State Dept. official: US is considering possibility of building small modular nuclear reactors in Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

The United States is considering the possibility of building small modular nuclear reactors in Armenia and some other Eurasian countries. This was announced by Maria Longi, Coordinator of the Office of the Coordinator for US Assistance to Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia  of the US Department of State.

"And we are evaluating feasibility in some countries, including Armenia. Small modular nuclear reactors built using American technology that could lead to greater energy independence from both Russia and China," Longi said at a session in the US House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Relations.

The US State Department official did not reveal any other details.
Հայերեն and Русский
