China hit by torrential rains: 10 people killed, 18 others missing

10 people have died and 18 are missing after heavy rains hit the city of Baoding in north China's Hebei province of Baoding, Xinhua reported, citing the city's flood and drought control headquarters.
All districts and counties in Baoding City have been hit by floods caused by Typhoon Doxuri, which has brought an average of 353.1 mm of rainfall here in the past few days.
As of 12:00 p.m. Saturday, more than 1.1 million people in Baoding had been affected and 627,000 people had been evacuated, the city's flood and drought control headquarters said.
The floods damaged 79,000 hectares of crops, collapsed 4,448 structures, and severely damaged 7,286 structures.
Thanks to the joint efforts of many parties, it has been possible to reach flood-affected villages that were cut off from the outside world in the first days. Drinking water, food and medical supplies are being delivered to the affected areas. Infrastructure damaged by natural disasters, such as transportation, electricity and communications, is being rebuilt.