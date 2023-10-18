News
Citroen C3 Aircross to become 7-seater electric SUV
Citroen C3 Aircross to become 7-seater electric SUV
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The Citroen C3 Aircross will become a seven-seater electric SUV, entering its second generation, reports Autocar.

The CEO of this automaker, Thierry Koskas, showed preliminary images of the new model. Koskas has confirmed that the new C3 Aircross will remain a B-segment SUV.

The new C3 Aircross is expected to feature a variety of electric powertrains and internal combustion engines.

On the outside, the new C3 Aircross will be a bolder proposition than the previous car, replacing the soft curves with squarer and sharper contours.

The Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be one of the cheapest seven-seaters on the market.
