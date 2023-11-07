Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan ‘trial’ in Azerbaijan ends with absurd verdict

The judicial farce in the "criminal case" against Vagif Khachatryan, a resident of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) who is abducted by the Azerbaijanis, has ended in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.
A Baku court sentenced Khachatryan to 15 years in prison, Azerbaijani media reported.
Earlier, the prosecution had stated that Azerbaijani law does not allow Khachatryan to be sentenced to life imprisonment, as he is over 65 years old.
Vagif Khachatryan, a participant in the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s, was abducted by the Azerbaijanis this summer while crossing the Lachin corridor into Armenia—and being accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Azerbaijani authorities accuse Khachatryan of committing serious crimes for participating in combat operations. Despite these obviously illegal actions by Azerbaijan, including the abducting of a person under the protection of the ICRC, Khachatryan was not only not released, but stood trial.
A total of 59 people were considered "victims" in this fabricated case, and all of them "recognized" Khachatryan and spoke about his "crimes."
Vagif Khachatryan, however, had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and stated that he did not participate in any crimes against Azerbaijanis.
It is noteworthy that this Armenian resident and citizen of Nagorno-Karabakh is presented by Azerbaijan as a citizen of Armenia.