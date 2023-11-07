Armenia MFA spox: Vagif Khachatryan was ‘sentenced’ to 15-year imprisonment after mock ‘trail’/show in Baku

Despite clear rejection of any false accusation, the 68-year-old resident of Nagorno-Karabakh was “sentenced” to 15-year imprisonment after over a month of mock “trail”/show in Baku. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, wrote this on X, former Twitter.
Also, she quoted Vagif Khachatryan's statement, "I am innocent person," and stressed that this situation repeatedly goes against any norms, including International humanitarian law.
As reported earlier, the judicial farce in the "criminal case" against Vagif Khachatryan, a resident of Nagorno-Karabakh abducted by the Azerbaijanis, ended today in the Azerbaijani capital Baku, and Khachatryan was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Vagif Khachatryan, a participant in the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s, was abducted by the Azerbaijanis this summer while crossing the Lachin corridor into Armenia—and being accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). The Azerbaijani authorities accuse Khachatryan of committing serious crimes for participating in combat operations. Despite these obviously illegal actions by Azerbaijan, including the abducting of a person under the protection of the ICRC, Khachatryan was not only not released, but stood trial.
A total of 59 people were considered "victims" in this fabricated case, and all of them "recognized" Khachatryan and spoke about his "crimes."
Vagif Khachatryan, however, had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and stated that he did not participate in any crimes against Azerbaijanis.
It is noteworthy that this Armenian resident and citizen of Nagorno-Karabakh is presented by Azerbaijan as a citizen of Armenia.