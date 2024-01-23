News
Tuesday
January 23
MoD: New uniform for Armenia army will take NATO standards into account
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The new uniform for the Armenian Armed Forces will take into account NATO standards, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia stated in response to Sputnik Armenia's written request.

Back in November last year, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan had announced in the National Assembly that the process of changing uniforms was launched in the Armenian army, and the respective work was being done with international partners.

"In choosing a new uniform, the RA [(Republic of Armenia)] Ministry of Defense is guided by the studies being carried out through the exchange of international experience and in accordance with NATO standards. Examples of the uniforms of NATO member countries—including the USA, France, Greece, and the Czech Republic—were studied," the MoD announced.

And after the introduction of the new uniform, the MoD will come up with a law initiative, in accordance with which the sale of the model uniform being used in the Armenian army will be banned in Armenia.
