Wednesday
June 05
Wednesday
June 05
Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar sold at auction for $2,205,000
Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar sold at auction for $2,205,000
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

There have been few true American supercars and are even fewer hypercars, making the Hennessey Venom F5 quite the special ride. With that distinction also comes plenty of cache on the auction block as evidenced by one auctioning over the weekend for $2,205,000, reports Modern Car Collector.

Offered as part of the Racer X collection during Broad Arrow Auctions’ Amelia 2024 event, this particular car was number two of the 24 assembled in Sealy, Texas.

The hypercar presents incredibly well in its original Lausanne Silver over Ink leather, a combination which works better than we would’ve thought. 

This unique model has legendary characteristics such as a blistering 2.5-second 0-60 acceleration time and a claimed top speed of over 300 mph (about 483 km).

This particular example wasn’t even fully broken in at the time of the auction with just 229 miles showing on the odometer, and that helped drive the price higher.
