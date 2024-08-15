Israeli hostages’ families hold rally in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

With hostage-ceasefire talks resuming in Doha Thursday, Israeli hostage families and their supporters hold rallies in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem urging the Israeli government to reach a deal to free the captives held in Gaza, reports The Times of Israel.

Women’s activists march down King George Street in Jerusalem, chanting that the blood of dead hostages is “on the hands of the government.”

And outside the ruling Likud party’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, activists hold a banner reading: “Abducted alive, abandoned to their deaths. Deal now.”