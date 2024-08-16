Turkey lawmakers beat each other in parliament

Legislators got into a fight in the Grand National Assembly (parliament) of Turkey, reports the BBC Turkish service.
The parliament session was convened at the call of speaker Numan Kurtulmus, in the case of opposition Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP) MP Can Atalay, who is imprisoned along the lines of the case into the tragic events that had occurred in Istanbul's Gezi Park in 2013.
The fight started in the parliament after the speech of TIP lawmaker Ahmet Sik.
Looking at the ranks of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) MPs, Sik said: "You have no shame. You have no shame at all. You have no dignity."
After this, the AKP lawmakers ran to the podium.
Abdullah Guler, the leader of the AKP faction in parliament, shouted at Sik: "Shut up!" Subsequently, Sik cursed at Guler.
AKP lawmaker Alpay Ozalan hit Ahmet Sik, and then a fight broke out between the MPs.