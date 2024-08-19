News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 20
USD
388.16
EUR
428.37
RUB
4.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 20
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.16
EUR
428.37
RUB
4.34
Show news feed
Terrorist attack committed in capital city Tel Aviv, Israel says
Terrorist attack committed in capital city Tel Aviv, Israel says
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics, Incidents

An explosion occurred in a truck in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, The Times of Israel reports.

As a result, one person was killed and another was injured, according to the Today in Israel portal.

An explosive device was found in the backpack of the man who was killed in the explosion, said Tel Aviv Police District Commander, Superintendent Peretz Amar. His identity has not yet been determined.

The General Security Service of Israel is involved in the investigation of this incident as it may be related to terrorism.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos