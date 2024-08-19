Terrorist attack committed in capital city Tel Aviv, Israel says

An explosion occurred in a truck in Tel Aviv, the capital of Israel, The Times of Israel reports.
As a result, one person was killed and another was injured, according to the Today in Israel portal.
An explosive device was found in the backpack of the man who was killed in the explosion, said Tel Aviv Police District Commander, Superintendent Peretz Amar. His identity has not yet been determined.
The General Security Service of Israel is involved in the investigation of this incident as it may be related to terrorism.