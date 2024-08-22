USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group arrives in Middle East

The USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group, equipped with F-35 fighters and squadron minelayers, has reached its area of responsibility in the Middle East, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) has informed.
Earlier in August, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had ordered this carrier strike group to accelerate its transit to the Central Command area of responsibility in the Middle East amid tensions as Iran has threatened to retaliate against Israel over the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
Austin had said that the USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN Carrier Strike Group would add to the capabilities already provided by the USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT Carrier Strike Group.
Also, he had ordered the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) guided missile submarine to the Central Command region.