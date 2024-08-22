News
Israel military intelligence chief resigns
Israel military intelligence chief resigns
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

In his resignation speech on Wednesday, Israel's outgoing head of military intelligence, Major General Aharon Haliva, took responsibility for his inability to defend Israel during the Hamas-led attack on  October 7, Middle East Eye reports.

Haliva announced his resignation in April after several other senior Israeli commanders including the head of the armed forces, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, and the head of the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, recognized their failure to foresee and prevent the attack. 

Haliva is the first senior officer in the Israeli army to resign since Halevi and Bar have remained in their respective positions.

“The failure of the intelligence corps was my fault,” Haliva said at the ceremony on Wednesday. “On October 7, that bitter day that I carry with me on my conscience and on my shoulders, and will carry with me until my last days, we did not uphold the sanctity of our oath." 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
CNN: Israel has agreed to withdraw troops from Gaza, Blinken says
Despite reported comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…
 Blinken holds Gaza talks with Egypt president
President Sisi said after the meeting that it was time to put an end to the war in Gaza...
 Al Jazeera: The late Haniyeh’s 7 bodyguards killed in Israel airstrike on Gaza refugee camp
The intensity of Israeli airstrikes in the entire territory of Gaza is increasing…
 Bodies of 6 Israeli hostages found in Gaza’s Khan Younis, Israel army says
In an overnight operation…
 Israeli hostages’ families hold rally in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem
With hostage-ceasefire talks resuming in Doha Thursday...
 US announces aim to 'turn the temperature down' in Middle East
The ambassador to the UN told the Security Council that the US wanted to "deter and defend against any future attack and avoid regional conflict"...
