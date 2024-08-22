Israel military intelligence chief resigns

In his resignation speech on Wednesday, Israel's outgoing head of military intelligence, Major General Aharon Haliva, took responsibility for his inability to defend Israel during the Hamas-led attack on October 7, Middle East Eye reports.
Haliva announced his resignation in April after several other senior Israeli commanders including the head of the armed forces, Lieutenant-General Herzi Halevi, and the head of the domestic intelligence agency Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, recognized their failure to foresee and prevent the attack.
Haliva is the first senior officer in the Israeli army to resign since Halevi and Bar have remained in their respective positions.
“The failure of the intelligence corps was my fault,” Haliva said at the ceremony on Wednesday. “On October 7, that bitter day that I carry with me on my conscience and on my shoulders, and will carry with me until my last days, we did not uphold the sanctity of our oath."