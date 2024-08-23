News
114 dead in Sudan heavy rains, floods
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Heavy rains and flooding from Sudan's rainy season, which began in June, have resulted in 114 fatalities, the Sudanese health ministry reported on Wednesday, reports Xinhua.

The ministry's Autumn Emergency Room said in a statement that the death toll has risen to 114, with 281 injuries reported.

Ten states have been affected, impacting 27,278 families and 110,278 individuals.

On August 10, the ministry had reported 53 deaths and 208 injuries from floods and rains in nine states during June and July.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
