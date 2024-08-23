Newspaper: Dozens of key positions in Armenia President’s office are vacant

Zhoghovurd daily of Armenia writes as follows, in particular: The list being presented best describes the role and weight of the highest body of the state, which does not move to any visible place, during the time of the revolutionaries.

Thus, the position of the chief of the president's staff is vacant (for this reason, whoever happens to take photos of the president in the background of the remains of various deceased).

The positions of heads of external relations and protocol departments [of the president’s staff] are vacant.

The positions of heads of awards and titles, internal audit, and other departments [of the president’s staff] are vacant.

In our opinion, the question has two main possible answers: either the staff ordered by [PM] Nikol Pashinyan is unacceptable for the president who has "not walked" [with the revolutionaries back in 2018] and they are not decreed [by the president], or the president himself, having no engagement, is unable to find people who will agree to work in the "institution of those who do nothing."