Greek City Times: Turkey violates Greece airspace again

On Wednesday, tensions escalated in the Aegean Sea as a Turkish ATR-72 maritime patrol aircraft and a Turkish helicopter breached Greek airspace, Greek City Times reports.
The aircraft entered the Athens Flight Information Region without filing the mandatory flight plan, constituting a violation of international aviation regulations.
"This incident, which saw three separate violations occurring over the southeastern Aegean, is part of a concerning pattern," Greek City Times stressed.
The Hellenic National Defense General Staff has documented daily airspace infringements in the same region from August 12 to 17, as well as on August 19 and 20. These violations have involved Turkish maritime patrol aircraft, including CN-235 and ATR-72 models, and Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).