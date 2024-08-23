News
Armenia FM has phone talk with new Iran colleague
Armenia FM has phone talk with new Iran colleague
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Friday had a telephone conversation with Iran's new Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, reports the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

First, Mirzoyan congratulated Araghchi on his appointment as the FM of Iran and wished him success in his new important mission.

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the agenda of bilateral relations between Armenia and Iran, emphasizing the willingness of both sides to make continued efforts to further strengthen friendly ties and strong partnership in domains of mutual interest. Reference was made to upcoming projects, too.

Also, Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the Armenian side highly appreciates Iran's firm position regarding the inviolability of Armenia's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
