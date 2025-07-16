Pashinyan: Armenia-Russia relations will never be as they were before

Relations between Armenia and Russia are undergoing a transformation. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference on July 16.
"Our relations with Russia will no longer be what they used to be. But that does not mean that our relations must be bad.
I think they should be good, much better than they were before. Of course, there are certain signs that Russia is planning this or that. To be honest, I am not inclined to believe such rumors and assessments, but if any problems arise, we will talk about them with our Russian partners, discuss them, and try to find solutions," Pashinyan added.