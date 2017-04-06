News
Armenia participates in Kazakhstan international jewelry fair
12:14, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – From Thursday to Sunday, four jewelry companies and two private employers from Armenia are taking part in the 28th Aru Almaty International Jewellery Fair (Aru Almaty 2017), which is held in Kazakhstan.

At the event, Armenia’s representatives are showcasing gold and silver jewelry, souvenirs with precious and semi-precious stones, watches, natural stones and other works, the Development Foundation of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Jewelry companies from Russia, Ukraine, Italy, Belgium, Turkey, India, the Czech Republic, Kyrgyzstan, and the UAE also are participating in Aru Almaty 2017.

Armenian jewelry makers consider this event as a potential gateway to the huge respective Asian market.

