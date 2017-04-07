Nikol Pashinyan is Yerevan mayoral candidate of opposition Yelk Bloc

YEREVAN. – Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan will be the Yerevan mayoral candidate of opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc; he will head this political force’s list for the upcoming city council election.
This decision was reached during Friday’s discussion among the bloc members.
Pashinyan delivered a respective video message from outside the municipality building of the capital city of Armenia, while the Yelk representatives stood behind him.
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.
The documents required for registration to run in this voting shall be submitted to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia by no later than Sunday 6pm.
The campaigning for this election will take place from April 21 to May 12.