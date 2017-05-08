News
Karabakh new village houses to be given to families of martyrs
12:31, 08.05.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

ANTELIAS. – The houses at Nor Kilikia (New Cilicia) village, which was founded in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) at the initiative of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia—in Antelias, Lebanon—of the Armenian Apostolic Church, will be given to the families of Artsakh’s martyrs.

This project was carried out upon the instruction by Catholicos Aram I of the Catholicosate, the latter’s press office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

The village has all the comforts and necessary facilities, and the houses are newly built. 

The official opening of these houses will be held on Monday, May 08, 2017, which marks the 25th anniversary of the start of the unique operation that liberated Artsakh’s town of Shushi, from Azerbaijani armed forces.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
