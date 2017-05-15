Nikol Pashinyan decides to take parliamentary mandate

YEREVAN. – The opposition Yelk (Way Out) Bloc leader decided to take the Armenian parliamentary seat, although he was elected to the Council of Elders of Yerevan, Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Monday.

According to him, the rest candidates to the Council of Elders of Yerevan will take mandates.

“I have no reports about anyone’s withdrawal. I don't think that it can be as all of them were active participants of the election campaign,” Pashinyan noted.

Asked who will be the head and secretary of the bloc's faction in the Council of Elders of Yerevan, he said that the issue had not been discussed yet.