News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.38
EUR
573.43
RUB
8.23
Show news feed
Trump says US will stop Islamic extremism
20:46, 19.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The United States will crush the Islamic extremism and will stop the reemergence of safe havens they use to launch attacks on all of our people, U.S. President Donald Trump said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

“Last month I announced a new strategy for victory in the fight against this evil in Afghanistan. From now on, our security interests will dictate the length and scope of military operation, not arbitrary benchmarks and timetables set up by politicians,” he said.

Trump said the United States have achieved more against ISIS in the last eight months than it has in many, many years combined.

“We agreed that all responsible nations must work together to confront terrorists and the Islamic extremism that inspires them,” Trump added.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Suicide attack kills 15 people in Nigeria
Women were the majority of those killed in the Monday morning attack and the toll is likely to rise…
 Iraqi authorities intend to expel 500 wives of ISIS fighters
At least 509 women and 813 children were detained after liberation of Iraq's second city Mosul…
 Karabakh FM: Azerbaijan supplies weapons to Islamic State
Artsakh has seen many ordeals and withstood many challenges...
 Syria Army liberates more areas in Deir Ez-Zor
Syrian Arab Army seized control of the areas of Howeijet and al-Mrai’eyeh…
 Iraqi army liberates town on border with Syria
The Iraqi army also liberated the vital highway...
 Iranian commander accused US of supporting ISIS
He referred to the data obtained as a result of penetration into American command centers...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news