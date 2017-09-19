Trump says US will stop Islamic extremism

The United States will crush the Islamic extremism and will stop the reemergence of safe havens they use to launch attacks on all of our people, U.S. President Donald Trump said in his address to the UN General Assembly.

“Last month I announced a new strategy for victory in the fight against this evil in Afghanistan. From now on, our security interests will dictate the length and scope of military operation, not arbitrary benchmarks and timetables set up by politicians,” he said.

Trump said the United States have achieved more against ISIS in the last eight months than it has in many, many years combined.

“We agreed that all responsible nations must work together to confront terrorists and the Islamic extremism that inspires them,” Trump added.