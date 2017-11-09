Armenia MP: Johannes Hahn reaffirmed that there is no obstacle ahead of the signing of a new EU agreement

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia Standing Committee on European Integration on Thursday made a unanimous decision to convene a joint session on December 1, and to hold parliamentary hearings on the topic of signing the new Armenia-European Union (EU) agreement.

Committee Chair Naira Zohrabyan noted that ambassadors accredited in Armenia and representatives of international organizations also will attend these parliamentary debates.

“During the last meeting with Armenian delegates in Brussels, Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood [Policy and] Enlargement [Negotiations] affairs, reaffirmed that there is no obstacle ahead of the signing of the new Armenia-EU agreement, either from the European or the Armenian side,” Zohrabyan stressed.