One killed, several injured in Iran earthquake
One killed, several injured in Iran earthquake
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

One person was killed and 56 were injured in the earthquake that occurred on Wednesday night in northern Iran, IRNA reported referring to the medical service.

According to the data of the Iranian seismological center, the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 occurred on Wednesday at 00.54 local time near Tehran - about 40 kilometers to the west of it. The hearth of the earthquake lay at a depth of 12 kilometers.

It is noted that the victim of the earthquake was a man who died because of a heart problem.

Last week there was an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 in the north of the country that was felt in Tehran. Two people died, more than 100 were injured, RIA Novosti reports.

Iran is in the zone of seismic activity, and earthquakes often occur there. One of the most destructive in recent times was the earthquake of 7.2 magnitudes in the western part of the country in mid-November, when it killed more than 600 people.
