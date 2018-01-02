Poland refuses to accept refugees from Muslim countries

Poland has received many refugees from Ukraine, but is not going to change its position and accept migrants from Muslim countries, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
The European Commission has filed a lawsuit against Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic in the European Court because of their refusal to take refugees within EU relocation program.
Prime Minister said his country would not shelter migrants from the Middle East and North Africa. However, he said that Poland is working to ease tension in the eastern flank of the European Union and had already received several dozens and may be even several hundred thousands of refugees from Ukraine.